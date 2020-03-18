Bombardier (BDRBF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

Bombardier (BDRBF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a C$0.80 price target from National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.27 average price target, implying a 261.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Bombardier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15 million.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.