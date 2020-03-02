Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 73.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Cogent Comms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boingo Wireless with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Boingo Wireless’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $187K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $416K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places.