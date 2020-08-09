Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on August 5, Kyle McNealy from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.94.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.40, which is a 49.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $6.66. Currently, Boingo Wireless has an average volume of 475K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.