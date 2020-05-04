Boenning & Scattergood Reiterates Outperform on Unity Bancorp Shares, Sees 40% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Friday, Boenning & Scattergood analyst Erik Zwick reiterated an Outperform rating on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)with a price target of $21, which represents a potential upside of 40% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Erik Zwick has a yearly average return of -4.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Zwick has a -23.7% average return when recommending UNTY, and is ranked #5138 out of 6515 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Unity Bancorp stock a Buy. With a return potential of 37.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $20.50.