Boeing (BA) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Robert Czerwensky from DZ BANK AG upgraded Boeing (BA – Research Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.33.

Czerwensky has an average return of 51.5% when recommending Boeing.

According to TipRanks.com, Czerwensky is ranked #6226 out of 7141 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.81, implying a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

Boeing’s market cap is currently $131.4B and has a P/E ratio of -29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.74.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.