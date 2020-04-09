BNY Mellon (BK) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on BNY Mellon (BK – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNY Mellon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.13, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.61 and a one-year low of $26.40. Currently, BNY Mellon has an average volume of 7.04M.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Investment Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.