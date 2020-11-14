BNP Paribas Initiates a Sell Rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

In a report released yesterday, Exane BNP Paribas from BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Sell rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU – Research Report) and a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.16.

JetBlue Airways has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on JetBlue Airways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $492 million and GAAP net loss of $393 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.09 billion and had a net profit of $187 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom. JetBlue Airways was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August, 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.