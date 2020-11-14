BNP Paribas Initiates a Hold Rating on Manchester (MANU)

In a report released yesterday, Exane BNP Paribas from BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Manchester (MANU – Research Report) and a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.57.

Manchester has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.48 and a one-year low of $12.06. Currently, Manchester has an average volume of 149.9K.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.