BNP Paribas Initiates a Buy Rating on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Krispy Kreme (DNUT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Krispy Kreme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.44, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business. It earns maximum revenues from the company shops, branded sweet treat line, and DFD; followed by mix and equipment revenue from franchisees; and franchise royalties, and others.