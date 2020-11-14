BNP Paribas Believes Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) Still Has Room to Grow

Vail Resorts (MTN – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $312.00 price target from BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $275.07, close to its 52-week high of $300.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $249.00.

The company has a one-year high of $300.00 and a one-year low of $125.00. Currently, Vail Resorts has an average volume of 427.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, John Sorte, a Director at MTN sold 2,743 shares for a total of $625,717.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.