BMO Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Brinker International (EAT)

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International (EAT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Texas Roadhouse, and Chuy’s Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.92, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Brinker International’s market cap is currently $929.2M and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EAT in relation to earlier this year.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.