BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Columbia Property (CXP)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Property (CXP – Research Report) on February 13 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.21 and a one-year low of $19.64. Currently, Columbia Property has an average volume of 608.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.