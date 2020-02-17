February 17, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Columbia Property (CXP)

By Jason Carr

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Property (CXPResearch Report) on February 13 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.21 and a one-year low of $19.64. Currently, Columbia Property has an average volume of 608.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019