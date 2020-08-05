BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.69, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chatham Lodging with a $8.13 average price target, a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Chatham Lodging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.21 million and GAAP net loss of $27.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.68 million and had a net profit of $1.61 million.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.