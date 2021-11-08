BMO Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX – Research Report) on November 4 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viking Therapeutics with a $16.75 average price target, implying a 146.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Viking Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $510.9M and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.