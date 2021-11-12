BMO Capital Remains a Buy on International Paper Co (IP)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on International Paper Co (IP – Research Report) on November 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.69.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Paper Co is a Hold with an average price target of $56.11, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Seaport Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.27 and a one-year low of $46.40. Currently, International Paper Co has an average volume of 2.4M.

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.