August 9, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform on Trevi Therapeutics Shares, Sees 192% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Tuesday, BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman reiterated an Outperform rating on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)with a price target of $13, which represents a potential upside of 192% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gary Nachman has a yearly average return of -0.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Nachman has a -62.8% average return when recommending TRVI, and is ranked #4897 out of 6879 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Trevi Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 139.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $10.67.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019