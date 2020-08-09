BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform on Trevi Therapeutics Shares, Sees 192% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Tuesday, BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman reiterated an Outperform rating on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)with a price target of $13, which represents a potential upside of 192% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gary Nachman has a yearly average return of -0.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Nachman has a -62.8% average return when recommending TRVI, and is ranked #4897 out of 6879 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Trevi Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 139.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $10.67.