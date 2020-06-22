BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform on scPharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 84% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/12, BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman reiterated an Outperform rating on scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)with a price target of $14, which implies an upside of 84% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gary Nachman has a yearly average return of -2.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Nachman has a -20.1% average return when recommending SCPH, and is ranked #5498 out of 6705 analysts.

Out of the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks, 1 rate Scpharmaceuticals stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 64.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $12.50.