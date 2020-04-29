BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Analog Devices, Microchip, and Synaptics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Hold with an average price target of $54.15, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.74 and a one-year low of $41.94. Currently, Maxim Integrated has an average volume of 2.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Bergman, a Director at MXIM sold 10,300 shares for a total of $625,725.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.