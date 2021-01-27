BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on American Finance (AFIN)

In a report issued on February 26, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Finance (AFIN – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.92.

American Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report issued on February 27, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.66 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, American Finance has an average volume of 540.2K.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.