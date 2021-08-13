BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report issued on July 26, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 66.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Park Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts with a $21.00 average price target, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $1.96B and has a P/E ratio of -15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XHR in relation to earlier this year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.