BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on WestRock (WRK)

In a report issued on November 1, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on WestRock (WRK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, West Fraser Timber Co, and Graphic Packaging.

WestRock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.29, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

WestRock’s market cap is currently $13.27B and has a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.