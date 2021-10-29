BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report issued on October 20, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.84, close to its 52-week high of $186.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 75.8% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $196.78, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $44.75B and has a P/E ratio of 58.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XLNX in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1984 and based in California, Xilinx, Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturing company, which designs and develops programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools.