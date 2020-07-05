BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Houghton Mifflin (HMHC)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Hold rating on Houghton Mifflin (HMHC – Research Report) on June 30 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and AMN Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Houghton Mifflin with a $2.50 average price target.

Based on Houghton Mifflin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and GAAP net loss of $346 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a GAAP net loss of $117 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services. The segment primarily develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats and licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.