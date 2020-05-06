BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Hold rating on Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.55, close to its 52-week high of $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Seattle Genetics, and BridgeBio Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $28.17 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $7.73B and has a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Gisela Schwab, the Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO of EXEL sold 100,000 shares for a total of $1,940,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.