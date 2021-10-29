BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report) on October 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.16, close to its 52-week high of $128.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 75.8% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.52, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.08 and a one-year low of $72.50. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has an average volume of 61.15M.

Founded in 1969, California-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is America’s leading semiconductor company. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles.