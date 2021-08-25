BMO Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report issued on July 28, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $20.33 average price target, an 118.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Sol-Gel Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $928K and GAAP net loss of $8.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.07 million.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.