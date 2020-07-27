July 27, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

BMO Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on July 20, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty (KRCResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.71, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Kilroy Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $221 million and net profit of $39.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $201 million and had a net profit of $36.9 million.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

