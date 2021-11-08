BMO Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on International Money Express (IMXI)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI – Research Report) on November 5 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25, representing a 25.1% upside. In a report issued on November 3, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on International Money Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and net profit of $11.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.59 million and had a net profit of $9.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.