BMO Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Constellium (CSTM)

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on Constellium (CSTM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is ranked #4657 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellium is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.11 and a one-year low of $3.91. Currently, Constellium has an average volume of 2.16M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment includes the production of rolled aluminum products. The Aerospace & Transportation segment includes the production of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace market, as well as rolled products for transport and industry end-uses. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment includes crash-management systems, body structures and side impact beams in Germany, North America and China. The company was founded on May 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.