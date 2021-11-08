BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Rigel (RIGL)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on Rigel (RIGL – Research Report) on November 3 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 42.6% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rigel with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 177.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $2.46. Currently, Rigel has an average volume of 1.46M.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. The company was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.