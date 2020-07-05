BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on July 3, Brian Quast from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.12, close to its 52-week high of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Saracen Mineral Holdings, Northern Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $2.30 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Argonaut Gold has an average volume of 158.7K.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.