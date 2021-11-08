BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report issued on November 4, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, JMP Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharma’s market cap is currently $556.7M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.