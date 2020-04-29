BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Open Text (OTEX)

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos maintained a Buy rating on Open Text (OTEX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Text with a $46.40 average price target, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Open Text’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $772 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $735 million and had a net profit of $104 million.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.