BMO Capital Initiates a Hold Rating on Sempra Energy (SRE)

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Sempra Energy (SRE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.47, close to its 52-week high of $161.87.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sempra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.44, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.87 and a one-year low of $116.36. Currently, Sempra Energy has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRE in relation to earlier this year.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, whose operating units invests in, developing and operating energy infrastructure, and provides gas and electricity services to their customers in North and South America.