February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

BMO Capital Initiates a Hold Rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

By Carrie Williams

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEGResearch Report) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.95.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Service Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Public Service Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and net profit of $403 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.5 billion and had a net profit of $199 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) and Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019