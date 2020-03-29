BMO Capital Downgrades Trevali Mining (TREVF) to Hold

BMO Capital analyst Rene Cartier downgraded Trevali Mining (TREVF – Research Report) to Hold on March 26 and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.05, close to its 52-week low of $0.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cartier is ranked #4428 out of 6213 analysts.

Trevali Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.19.

The company has a one-year high of $0.36 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Trevali Mining has an average volume of 107.1K.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.