BMO Capital Believes Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage (LSI – Research Report) on October 15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $133.20, close to its 52-week high of $139.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Healthcare Trust of America, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Life Storage with a $138.50 average price target, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Life Storage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $163 million and net profit of $57.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a net profit of $36.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.