July 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

BMO Capital Believes Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) Won’t Stop Here

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, George Farmer from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUXResearch Report) and a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.63, close to its 52-week high of $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Seattle Genetics, and MyoKardia.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, implying a 230.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.24 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 367.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019