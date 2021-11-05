BMO Capital Believes Cubesmart (NYSE: CUBE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 15, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cubesmart (CUBE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.29, close to its 52-week high of $56.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Healthcare Trust of America, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cubesmart with a $56.00 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Cubesmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and net profit of $48.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a net profit of $38.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2021, Christopher Marr, the CEO of CUBE sold 5,623 shares for a total of $289,697.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.