BMO Capital Believes Crew Energy (Other OTC: CWEGF) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA maintained a Buy rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF – Research Report) on November 5 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.52, close to its 52-week high of $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 60.5% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Advantage Energy, and Frontera Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $3.36 average price target, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.84 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 69.67K.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.