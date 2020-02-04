Bluelinx Holdings (BXC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Bluelinx Holdings (BXC – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #595 out of 5864 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluelinx Holdings with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Bluelinx Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BXC in relation to earlier this year.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty.