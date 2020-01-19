Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on January 14, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan assigned a Buy rating to Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.67.

Based on Bluebird Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $206 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $149 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.