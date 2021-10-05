Bloom Burton Thinks Greenbrook Tms’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 1, Prasath Pandurangan from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBNH – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.26, close to its 52-week low of $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pandurangan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 34.2% success rate. Pandurangan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Knight Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.43, representing a 141.2% upside. In a report issued on September 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

Based on Greenbrook Tms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.71 million and GAAP net loss of $6.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.48 million.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.