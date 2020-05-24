Bloom Burton Keeps Their Buy Rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX – Research Report) on May 19 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.04.

Martin has an average return of 43.8% when recommending ESSA Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is ranked #314 out of 6620 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ESSA Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on ESSA Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPIX in relation to earlier this year.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.