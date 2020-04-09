Blackstone Group (BX) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group (BX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.70.

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $56.21B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BX in relation to earlier this year.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.