BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 38.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackRock Capital Investment.

The company has a one-year high of $6.30 and a one-year low of $1.47. Currently, BlackRock Capital Investment has an average volume of 534.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKCC in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through our debt and equity investments. The firm invests primarily in middle-market companies and target investments throughout the capital structure that provide an attractive risk-adjusted return. The company was founded by on April 13, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.