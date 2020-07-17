Blackrock (BLK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan gave Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $587.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $608.89, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $576.81 and a one-year low of $323.98. Currently, Blackrock has an average volume of 1.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLK in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, and Laurence Douglas Fink in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.