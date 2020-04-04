BlackBerry (BB) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.22, close to its 52-week low of $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

BlackBerry has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.13, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.48 and a one-year low of $2.71. Currently, BlackBerry has an average volume of 6.36M.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.