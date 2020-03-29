BlackBerry (BB) Gets a Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan maintained a Buy rating on BlackBerry (BB – Research Report) on March 27 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $2.70.

Chan has an average return of 16.8% when recommending BlackBerry.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is ranked #319 out of 6213 analysts.

BlackBerry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Based on BlackBerry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and GAAP net loss of $32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $59 million.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.