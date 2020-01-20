Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Black Stone Minerals (BSM – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.21, close to its 52-week low of $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Martin Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Stone Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.17, which is a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Black Stone Minerals’ market cap is currently $2.51B and has a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Stone Minerals LP engages in oil and natural gas mineral interests in the U.S. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.